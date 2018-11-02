Aqua Metals (AQMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

AQMS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 114,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.06. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 833.24%. On average, analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at $1,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 605.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 439,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

