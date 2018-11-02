Aptiv (APTV) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.58.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Aptiv has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Aptiv by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 893,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,908,000 after acquiring an additional 731,302 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,069,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,958,000 after acquiring an additional 429,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,867,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,420,000 after acquiring an additional 362,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48,343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

