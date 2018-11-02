AptarGroup (ATR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $665.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. 60,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,991. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.97 and a one year high of $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price objective on AptarGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AptarGroup from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AptarGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $2,607,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,052.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,335,735.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

