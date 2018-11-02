Apple’s (AAPL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $212.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “September quarter (F4Q18) results beat on iPhone ASPs, iPhone units slightly miss at flat y/y growth. Combination of December quarter (F1Q19) guidance and no more unit data indicate that the iPhone’s installed base growth has slowed to low-single digits. Our estimates include subscription revenue from to-be-launched video and news services of $2B in in FY20. Higher-than-expected COGS and opex for Dec Q guidance lead to lowered FY19 EPS estimate and 12-month price target to $212, from $221; reiterate Hold rating.””

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.65.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $1,048.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 128,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

