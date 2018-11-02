Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $226.00 by Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $226.00 price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Apple to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.87.

AAPL stock traded down $14.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.66. 55,496,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,150,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,048.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Apple has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total value of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 45,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Apple by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Apple by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

