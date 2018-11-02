Apple (AAPL) Given a $222.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $222.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.87.

AAPL opened at $222.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,048.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total transaction of $3,237,772.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,061.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 45,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

