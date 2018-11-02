Appian Corp (APPN) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Appian worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Appian by 240.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2,038.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.56. Appian Corp has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 81.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $6,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,738.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,080,167 shares of company stock worth $28,442,017 and have sold 268,500 shares worth $9,165,885. Corporate insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

