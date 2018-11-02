Appian Corp (APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 36,100 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $892,392.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 54,043 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,738.24.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 80,883 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,316,489.12.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.56. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 81.10% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Appian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,434,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Appian by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

