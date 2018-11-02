Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,319 Shares of GATX Co. (GATX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GATX worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 20,743 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total transaction of $1,782,653.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 2,882 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $247,967.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,668 shares of company stock worth $3,708,000 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on GATX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE:GATX opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $91.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 37.15%. GATX’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

