Aperio Group LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 106.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 25.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.4% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $281,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

