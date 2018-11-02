Aperio Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $159,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 686.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,404.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Carson purchased 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 287,698 shares of company stock worth $36,348,885 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.06.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

