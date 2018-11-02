Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.00 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management updated its Q4 guidance to $0.61-0.65 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.45-2.49 EPS.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 114.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

