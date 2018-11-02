Apache Co. (APA) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Apache were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 76.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,913,000 after buying an additional 10,592,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,819,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,301,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 71.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,960 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 82,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.0% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,538,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,922,000 after purchasing an additional 113,310 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John J. Christmann bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,866.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,113.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.37.

APA stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

