AON (AON) PT Set at $162.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on AON (NYSE:AON) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.29.

Shares of AON opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. AON has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $159.72. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AON will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $107,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,685. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,250,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,583 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,721,000 after purchasing an additional 485,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 56.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $25,851,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,522,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,487,000 after purchasing an additional 154,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

