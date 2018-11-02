AO World (AO) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.76) on Friday. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

