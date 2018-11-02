Anthem (ANTM) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $91-92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.43 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anthem to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.06.

NYSE ANTM opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a one year low of $208.40 and a one year high of $283.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $930,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

