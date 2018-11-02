Anthem (ANTM) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $311.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Anthem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anthem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Anthem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.06.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,553. Anthem has a 52-week low of $209.25 and a 52-week high of $283.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $354,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,206 shares in the company, valued at $13,825,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 3.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,412,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,194 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Anthem by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,319,000 after purchasing an additional 505,252 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Anthem by 40.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,690,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Anthem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

