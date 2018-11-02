Antero Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,574 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the typical daily volume of 245 put options.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $197,000. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $204,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. TD Securities cut their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

