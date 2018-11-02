Antero Resources Corp (AR) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 137.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $257,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

