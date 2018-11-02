Antero Resources (AR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AR stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 137.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

