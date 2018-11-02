Antero Resources (AR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.
AR stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 137.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.