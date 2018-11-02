ANSYS (ANSS) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $172.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.18.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $157.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $47,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total transaction of $5,141,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,850 shares of company stock worth $8,098,846. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

