Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Community Bank System by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 2,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $170,048.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,875.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

