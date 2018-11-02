Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,568,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,503,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,175,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 302,671 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $58.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.