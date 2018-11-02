Analyzing Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) and Godaddy (GDDY)

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Godaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextgen Healthcare 1.17% 10.42% 6.66% Godaddy 5.83% 8.78% 0.86%

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Godaddy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextgen Healthcare $531.02 million 1.85 $2.42 million $0.57 26.84 Godaddy $2.23 billion 5.73 $136.40 million $0.42 176.69

Godaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Nextgen Healthcare. Nextgen Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Godaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Godaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Godaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nextgen Healthcare and Godaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextgen Healthcare 1 1 1 0 2.00 Godaddy 1 4 12 0 2.65

Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Godaddy has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Nextgen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nextgen Healthcare is more favorable than Godaddy.

Risk & Volatility

Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Godaddy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Godaddy beats Nextgen Healthcare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. The company serves multi-specialty and small single specialty practices, including physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers presence products, including GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; and a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

