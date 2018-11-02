Analyzing LogMeIn (LOGM) and UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (UBSFY)

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) and UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LogMeIn and UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn 0 4 6 0 2.60 UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

LogMeIn presently has a consensus price target of $111.56, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Given LogMeIn’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogMeIn is more favorable than UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR.

Dividends

LogMeIn pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR does not pay a dividend. LogMeIn pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogMeIn and UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn $989.79 million 4.59 $99.52 million $3.35 26.49 UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR $2.03 billion 4.93 $163.29 million N/A N/A

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than LogMeIn.

Volatility & Risk

LogMeIn has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LogMeIn and UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn 12.16% 7.19% 5.64% UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of LogMeIn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LogMeIn shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LogMeIn beats UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc. provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. The company offers GoToMeeting, a product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, an online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions. It also provides Bold360 and BoldChat that are live chat and omni-channel engagement services; Bold360 ai, an automated customer service; GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based remote support solutions to remotely troubleshoot and fix computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, a remote support and customer care service; and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile and Rescue Lens that are Web-based remote support services. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; and Jive, a cloud-based unified communications platform. It serves enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, OEMs, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

