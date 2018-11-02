Analyzing Dean Foods (DF) & Tofutti Brands (TOFB)

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) and Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Dean Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Tofutti Brands does not pay a dividend. Dean Foods pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dean Foods and Tofutti Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dean Foods 3 6 1 0 1.80 Tofutti Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dean Foods currently has a consensus price target of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Dean Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dean Foods is more favorable than Tofutti Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Dean Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Dean Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.8% of Tofutti Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dean Foods and Tofutti Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dean Foods 0.17% 10.88% 2.80% Tofutti Brands 7.11% 30.54% 20.79%

Risk and Volatility

Dean Foods has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tofutti Brands has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dean Foods and Tofutti Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dean Foods $7.80 billion 0.09 $61.58 million $0.80 10.01 Tofutti Brands $14.11 million 0.88 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

Dean Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Tofutti Brands.

Summary

Tofutti Brands beats Dean Foods on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It sells its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean's, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G. Lee, Tuscan, and others. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions, and governmental entities through its sales forces. Dean Foods Company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands, Inc. engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes. The company sells its products through independent unaffiliated food brokers to distributors, as well as on a direct basis to retail chain accounts or to warehouse accounts that directly service chain accounts. Tofutti Brands, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Cranford, New Jersey.

