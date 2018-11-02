Analysts Set N Brown Group plc (BWNG) Price Target at $195.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.55).

BWNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Ronald McMillan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £60,500 ($79,053.97).

Shares of LON:BWNG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 140.50 ($1.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 361 ($4.72).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

