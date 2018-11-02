Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Price Target at $10.75

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $263,452.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 270,373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

INO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 26,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.95% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.