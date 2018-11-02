Analysts Set Greene King plc (GNK) Target Price at $593.13

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.14 ($7.61).

Several brokerages have commented on GNK. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th.

LON GNK traded up GBX 5.12 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 504.02 ($6.59). The company had a trading volume of 517,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a one year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a one year high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

