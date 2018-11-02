Analysts Set Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Target Price at $5.10

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. HSBC upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 target price on Gold Fields and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 203,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,305. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of -1.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Gold Fields by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 176,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gold Fields by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,257,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,015 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,460,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gold Fields by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

