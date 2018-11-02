Analysts Set $32.75 Price Target for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $32.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Timothy F. Alexander sold 16,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $566,007.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $61,472.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $651,757.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,131 shares of company stock worth $66,627. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,533. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 25.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

