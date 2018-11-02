Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) in the last few weeks:

10/24/2018 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2018 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2018 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2018 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

9/21/2018 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2018 – Churchill Downs was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2018 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/8/2018 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $314.60.

Get Churchill Downs Inc alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.43). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $28,872,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.