Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for General Electric (GE)

10/31/2018 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – General Electric was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – General Electric was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2018 – General Electric is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – General Electric is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2018 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – General Electric was given a new $16.10 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2018 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2018 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – General Electric was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

10/2/2018 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

10/2/2018 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/2/2018 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – General Electric was given a new $15.70 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to an “add” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – General Electric was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – General Electric was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a $13.30 price target on the stock.

9/24/2018 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, General Electric’s shares underperformed the industry. Weakening GE Power business remains a major cause of worry for the company. General Electric perceives that reduced new gas orders, increasing popularity of renewable energy sources, overcapacity, macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions might continue to take a toll on the segment’s performance in the quarters ahead. Notably, General Electric predicts adjusted industrial free cash to be roughly $6 billion in 2018, a downward revision from $6-$7 billion expected earlier. The revision has been made mainly to account for the ongoing challenges in the company's GE Power business segment. Also, for 2018, General Electric expects adjusted earnings to come in at the lower end of the projected range of $1.00-$1.07 per share. Over the past 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has remained unchanged for 2018 but has moved south for 2019.”

9/24/2018 – General Electric was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gabelli. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

9/14/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2018 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. 3,803,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,524,136. General Electric has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 51,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 69.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 638,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 262,595 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $6,666,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 324.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 40,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

