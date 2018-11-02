Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (USB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.02. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush set a $58.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $131,487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,326 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $78,408,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $72,386,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

