Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will post ($2.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.23) to ($4.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($2.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.29).

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tenax Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.75% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENX opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.63.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.