Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $377.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

