Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,097.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 522.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 64,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 234.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 109,017 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 32.7% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 48.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 134,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,312. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

