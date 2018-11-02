Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

OLED opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 77,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,215,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 532.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

