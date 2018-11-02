Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.13). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

In related news, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $148,896.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,045 shares of company stock valued at $399,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Benefitfocus by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 696,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 326,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

