Anadarko Petroleum Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

APC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 820,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,108,695,000 after buying an additional 2,037,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after buying an additional 2,011,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after buying an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after buying an additional 1,360,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,140,000 after buying an additional 377,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

