Amtech Systems (ASYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cowen set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amtech Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.05. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $15.10.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.19 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,127,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 292,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 227,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth $840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 186.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,807 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth $388,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

