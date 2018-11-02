Amtech Systems (ASYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amtech Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 125,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,653. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.19 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Amtech Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.