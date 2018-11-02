Amkor Technology (AMKR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 133,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.51. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,989,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,348,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,715,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 394,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,457,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 252,447 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 183,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

