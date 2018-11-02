Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.97 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 500,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,000 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

