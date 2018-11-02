Amgen (AMGN) PT Raised to $213.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

AMGN stock opened at $192.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. Amgen has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

