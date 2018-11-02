AMETEK (AME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.25-3.27 EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

Shares of AME stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,301,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,148 shares in the company, valued at $323,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,925 shares of company stock worth $4,811,210. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 169.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $40,825,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AMETEK by 714.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 535,447 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 62.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,296,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,391 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.