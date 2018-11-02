American International Group (AIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

American International Group stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 129,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 44,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 914,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

