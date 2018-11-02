American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $20.97. American Homes 4 Rent shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 6081800 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 217,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,975,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,000 over the last 90 days. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,181.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after buying an additional 2,194,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,111,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after buying an additional 1,808,597 shares during the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 95.5% in the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,339,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,081,000 after buying an additional 1,631,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 146.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,504,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 1,486,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $32,196,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

