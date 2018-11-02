American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

AMH traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,081,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,100 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $577,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 217,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,975,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $3,450,000 over the last ninety days. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.