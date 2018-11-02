American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.7% in the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 187,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $72.97 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

